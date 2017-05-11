Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse resource development corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.6 million
* Wildhorse resource development corp - raised estimated full-year 2017 production guidance range to 27.0 - 31.0 mboe/d
* Wildhorse resource development corp qtrly net production increased 18% year-over-year to 17.6 mboe/d for q1 2017 compared to 14.9 mboe/d for q1 2016
* Wildhorse resource development corp - updated 2017 capex guidance has been increased to $550 million - $675 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22
* Wildhorse resource development corp - drilling program has also increased by 10 gross wells to between 100 - 120 gross spuds in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wildhorse resource development corp - in q2 of 2017, wrd expects to bring online a total of 16 to 20 wells
* Wildhorse resource development-expects available borrowings to provide sufficient liquidity to finance anticipated working capital, capex requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices