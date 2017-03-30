March 30 Wilex AG:

* Financials in line with guidance

* Outlook for 2017: increase in sales revenue forecast; higher investments in proprietary atac pipeline

* Generated sales revenue and other income totaling 2.7 million euros ($2.90 million) in fiscal year 2016 (previous year: 3.9 million euros)

* FY net loss for year was 6.4 million euros (previous year: 6.6 million euros)

* Wilex group's FY operating result was -6.4 million euros in 2016 fiscal year (previous year: -6.5 million euros)

* Expects to generate between 4.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros in sales revenue and other income (2016: 2.7 million euros) for 2017 fiscal year

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2017 fiscal year are projected to be between -6.0 million euros and -10.0 million euros (2016: -6.4 million euros)