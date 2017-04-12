April 12 Wilex AG:
* Outlook for 2017: increase in sales revenue forecast;
investments in proprietary atac pipeline
* Financial guidance remains unchanged compared to that
provided on 30 March 2017
* In first three months of fiscal year 2017, Wilex Group
generated sales revenue and income totaling 0.6 million euros
(previous year: 1.0 million euros)
* Net loss for first three months of fiscal year increased
to 2.0 million euros, as planned (previous year: 1.1 million
euros)
* Based on current planning and assuming planned corporate
actions are carried out, company's financing is secured until
end of Q2 of 2018
