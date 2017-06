June 22 John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year

* John wiley & Sons Inc - Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock

* John Wiley & Sons Inc - The $0.32 per share dividend reflects an increase of 3% over previous quarterly payout of $0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: