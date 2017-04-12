BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Will Semiconductor Co Ltd Shanghai
* Says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oqmn5m (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement