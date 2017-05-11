May 11 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc:

* Willamette Valley Vineyards posts a profit for the first quarter 2017

* Qtrly diluted income per common share after preferred dividends of $0.04

* Says company produced revenues of $4.5 million in Q1 2017 versus $4.2 million in Q1 2016