Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Willbros Group Inc
* Willbros reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Willbros Group Inc says anticipate significant increase in revenue and improvement in operating income in Q2 2017
* Q1 revenue $163.9 million versus $199 million
* Willbros Group Inc says twelve-month backlog at March 31, 2017 increases 26% from $420 million to $528 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.