May 2 Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Willbros Group Inc says anticipate significant increase in revenue and improvement in operating income in Q2 2017

* Q1 revenue $163.9 million versus $199 million

* Willbros Group Inc says twelve-month backlog at March 31, 2017 increases 26% from $420 million to $528 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: