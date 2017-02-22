Croatia's indebted Agrokor expects fresh loan soon
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.
Feb 22 Appfolio Inc:
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* William Oberndorf's passive stake in Appfolio Inc based on ownership in co's class A common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2lqQ3NU) Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.
* Q1 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.6 MILLION YEAR AGO