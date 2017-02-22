Feb 22 William Lyon Homes
* William Lyon Homes reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* William lyon homes - qtrly dollar value of homes in
backlog of $410.7 million, up 5%
* Qtrly home sales revenue of $473.2 million, up 19%
* Qtrly new home deliveries of 902 homes, up 11%
* William Lyon Homes - board of directors has authorized
repurchase of up to $50.0 million of company's class A common
stock
* William Lyon Homes- for full year, we currently expect
2017 results to include deliveries of approximately 3,000 to
3,250 units
* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of approximately $1.65
billion to $1.75 billion
* Sees 2017 pre-tax income before minority interest of
approximately $135 million to $150 million
