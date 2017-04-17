BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams partners agrees to sell its interests in the Geismar Olefins Facility to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion; announces long-term feedstock supply and transportation agreements with Nova Chemicals
* Says proceeds to be used to pay down debt and pre-fund capital investments
* Plans to use cash proceeds from Williams Olefins transaction to pay off its $850 million term loan
* Expects for federal tax purposes, any taxable gain generated from transaction will be sheltered by net operating loss carry-forwards
* Says Morgan Stanley & Co acted as lead financial adviser to Williams Partners on transaction
* Units to enter long-term supply, transportation agreements with Nova Chemicals to provide feedstock to Geismar Olefins plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.