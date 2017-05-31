May 31 Williams Partners Lp:

* Williams Partners prices $1.45 billion of senior notes

* Williams Partners Lp - ‍has priced a public offering of $1.45 billion of its 3.75 pct senior notes due 2027 at a price of 99.949 pct of par​

* Williams Partners - ‍expected settlement date for offering is June 5, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: