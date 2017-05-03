May 3 Williams Companies Inc:

* Williams reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Williams companies inc qtrly adjusted income from continuing operations per share $0.14

* Williams Companies Inc - through first-quarter 2017, Williams has reduced its debt by $1.623 billion

* Williams Companies Inc - we expect to reduce Williams' parent-company debt by approximately $500 million for full-year 2017