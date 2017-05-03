BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Williams Companies Inc:
* Williams reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Williams companies inc qtrly adjusted income from continuing operations per share $0.14
* Williams Companies Inc - through first-quarter 2017, Williams has reduced its debt by $1.623 billion
* Williams Companies Inc - we expect to reduce Williams' parent-company debt by approximately $500 million for full-year 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results