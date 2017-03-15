Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
March 16 Williams-sonoma Inc
* Williams-Sonoma, Inc. increases quarterly dividend by $0.02, or 5%, to $0.39 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations