March 16 Williams-sonoma Inc
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal
year 2016 results q4 gaap eps of $1.63 and non-gaap eps of $1.55
q4 gross margin expands 100bps; merchandise inventories decrease
0.1%
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q4 revenue $1.582 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61
billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Williams-Sonoma inc says q4 16 operating margin was 13.6%
versus 14.0% in q4 15
* Qtrly comparable brand revenue decreased by 0.9%
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees fy 17 diluted eps $3.45 - $3.65
* Williams-Sonoma inc-sees 2017 total net revenues $5,165
millions - $5,265 millions
* Williams-Sonoma inc says operating margin in q4 16 was
13.6% compared to 14.0% in q4 15
* Sees q1 total net revenues $1,085 - $1,120 million
* Williams-Sonoma inc-sees 2017 comparable brand revenue
growth 1% - 3%
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees fy '17 capital spending $200
million - $220 million
* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 operating margin 9.4% - 9.6%
* Sees q1 diluted eps $0.45 - $0.50
* Sees q1 comparable brand revenue growth in range of down
1% - up 2%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $5.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
