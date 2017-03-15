March 16 Williams-sonoma Inc

* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results q4 gaap eps of $1.63 and non-gaap eps of $1.55 q4 gross margin expands 100bps; merchandise inventories decrease 0.1%

* Q4 revenue $1.582 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams-Sonoma inc says q4 16 operating margin was 13.6% versus 14.0% in q4 15

* Qtrly comparable brand revenue decreased by 0.9%

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees fy 17 diluted eps $3.45 - $3.65

* Williams-Sonoma inc-sees 2017 total net revenues $5,165 millions - $5,265 millions

* Sees q1 total net revenues $1,085 - $1,120 million

* Williams-Sonoma inc-sees 2017 comparable brand revenue growth 1% - 3%

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees fy '17 capital spending $200 million - $220 million

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 operating margin 9.4% - 9.6%

* Sees q1 diluted eps $0.45 - $0.50

* Sees q1 comparable brand revenue growth in range of down 1% - up 2%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: