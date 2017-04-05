Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Williams-Sonoma Inc
* Williams-Sonoma Inc - CEO Laura Alber's total compensation for 2016 was $13.8 million versus about $14 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2o4A3Cy] Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)