June 30 (Reuters) - Williamson Tea Kenya Ltd:

* FY loss from operations before tax at 361.1 million shillings versus profit from operations before tax of 365.2 million shillings year ago‍​

* FY turnover 3.42 billion shillings versus 3.39 billion shillings year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)