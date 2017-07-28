FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 mln in fixed rate notes
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
PAKISTAN
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 mln in fixed rate notes

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* Willis Lease Finance commits to offering of $335.7 million in fixed rate notes

* Willis Lease Finance - its unit has priced $335.7 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate notes

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will have a fixed coupon of 4.69%, an expected maturity of approximately 10 years

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will be issued at a price of 99.91487% of par and series b notes will be issued at a price of 98.29606% of par

* Willis Lease Finance - Series B notes will have a fixed coupon of 6.36%, an expected maturity of approximately 10 years

* Willis Lease Finance - Series A notes will have an expected weighted average life of 7.59 years and a final maturity of 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.