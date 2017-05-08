May 8 Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Willis Lease Finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104 pct to $14.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.26

* Total revenue grew 53.7 pct to $77.9 million in Q1 of 2017 from $50.7 million in year ago period

* Tangible book value per share increased 1 pct to $31.49 at March 31, 2017, compared to $30.66 at end of Q1 2016