May 4 Willis Towers Watson Plc:

* Willis Towers Watson reports strong first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.71

* Q1 earnings per share $2.50

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.3 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.40 to $8.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, continues to expect constant currency revenue growth between 2 pct and 3 pct

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.45, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S