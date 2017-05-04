China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Willis Towers Watson Plc:
* Willis Towers Watson reports strong first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.71
* Q1 earnings per share $2.50
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.3 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.40 to $8.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, continues to expect constant currency revenue growth between 2 pct and 3 pct
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.45, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed