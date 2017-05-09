May 9 Willowglen Msc Bhd

* Unit awarded a contract valued equivalent to approximately 5.2 million RGT by Surbana Technologies Pte Ltd

* Contract for the installation and maintenance support for remote terminal unit and CCTV system

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to the group's earnings for the financial years ending 31 December 2017 to 2022.