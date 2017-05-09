BRIEF-Wedia launches capital increase of about 2.14 million euros
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
May 9 Willowglen Msc Bhd
* Unit awarded a contract valued equivalent to approximately 5.2 million RGT by Surbana Technologies Pte Ltd
* Contract for the installation and maintenance support for remote terminal unit and CCTV system
* Contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the financial years ending 31 December 2017 to 2022. Source text: (bit.ly/2qX6wdA) Further company coverage:
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan