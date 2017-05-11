BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Wilmar International Ltd
* Qtrly net profit $361.56 million versus $239.4 million a year ago
* Qtrly revenue $10.6 billion versus $9 billion a year ago
* Recent volatility in sugar prices is expected to impact our sugar operation
* Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that next quarter's performance will be satisfactory
* "volume for consumer products is expected to recover from seasonal reduction in 1Q2017"
* Announce that it is carrying out an internal restructuring of its China operations with possibility of a separate listing
* "Although lower CPO prices will impact our plantation & palm oil mills operations, we believe that this will be partially offset by anticipated higher palm oil production" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously