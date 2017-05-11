May 11 Wilmar International Ltd

* Qtrly net profit $361.56 million versus $239.4 million a year ago

* Qtrly revenue $10.6 billion versus $9 billion a year ago

* Recent volatility in sugar prices is expected to impact our sugar operation

* Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that next quarter's performance will be satisfactory

* "volume for consumer products is expected to recover from seasonal reduction in 1Q2017"

* Announce that it is carrying out an internal restructuring of its China operations with possibility of a separate listing

* "Although lower CPO prices will impact our plantation & palm oil mills operations, we believe that this will be partially offset by anticipated higher palm oil production"