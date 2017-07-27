FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars
July 27, 2017 / 11:00 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd

* entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment

* deal to facilitate an additional investment of inr7,839.6 million

* WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps at an issue price of rs16.27 per share

* funding for infusion will be from internal sources and bank borrowings

* WSH intends to subscribe for 481.8 million ccps, at an issue price of rs16.27 per share

* would be required to provide a guarantee in amount of inr27,130.01 million in favour of lenders participating in restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
