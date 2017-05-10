BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent
May 10 Wilmington Capital Management Inc :
* Wilmington announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.