March 15 Windeln De SE
* Posts 21 pct revenue growth in fiscal year 2016; Q4
improved
* Adjusted EBIT expected to break even in course of 2019
* Final quarter revenues of 57.1 million euros ($60.62
million) highest since company's foundation and improved
profitability compared to Q3
* For 2017, company is striving for a moderate double-digit
increase in revenues
* FY adjusted EBIT of -26.7 million euros for continuing
operations (2015: -9.3 million euros) reflected European
expansion, regulatory change in China and introduction of new
ERP system
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9420 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)