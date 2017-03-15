March 15 Windeln De SE

* Posts 21 pct revenue growth in fiscal year 2016; Q4 improved

* Adjusted EBIT expected to break even in course of 2019

* Final quarter revenues of 57.1 million euros ($60.62 million) highest since company's foundation and improved profitability compared to Q3

* For 2017, company is striving for a moderate double-digit increase in revenues

* FY adjusted EBIT of -26.7 million euros for continuing operations (2015: -9.3 million euros) reflected European expansion, regulatory change in China and introduction of new ERP system