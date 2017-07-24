FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia
July 24, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Windfire Capital Corp

* Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

* Windfire Capital Corp - Intends to complete private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5 million at price of $0.25 per subscription receipt

* Windfire Capital Corp - Finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with financing on such terms

* Windfire Capital Corp - Windfire has not yet retained a sponsor in connection with acquisition

* Windfire Capital- ‍signed LOI with dminer asset management under which co proposes to acquire 91.5% of issued, outstanding shares of Riviera Mina Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

