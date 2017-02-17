Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Windstream Holdings Inc:
* Windstream completes $580 million term loan, extending maturity to 2024
* Proceeds from loan were used to refinance existing term loans maturing in August 2019 and/or repay certain of its other debts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says