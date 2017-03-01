March 1 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Sees 2017 adjusted capital expenditures to be between $790
million and $840 million
* Windstream Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 expects adjusted
oibdar in range of $2.0 billion to $2.06 billion
* Windstream reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.31 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion
* Windstream Holdings Inc - Expects FY 2017 total service
revenue declines to be similar to full-year 2016 trends
