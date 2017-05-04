BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream reports first-quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues and sales $1.37 billion versus $1.37 billion
* Q1 adjusted revenue and sales $1.52 billion
* Windstream holdings says affirmed its previously provided guidance for adjusted service revenue, adjusted oibdar and adjusted capital expenditures
* Windstream holdings says continues to expect to generate approximately $200 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year
* Q1 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million