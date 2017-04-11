BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Windtree Therapeutics Inc
* Windtree announces successful completion of second and final Aerosurf® phase 2B clinical trial interim safety review
* Windtree Therapeutics Inc- reaffirms its plan to announce top-line results from Aerosurf phase 2B clinical trial in mid-year 2017
* Windtree Therapeutics Inc - company remains on track to release phase 2B results mid-year 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results