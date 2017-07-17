FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Winfair Investment Co enters deal for sale and purchase with China Hero Corp
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Company Results
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Investing
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Winfair Investment Co enters deal for sale and purchase with China Hero Corp

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Winfair Investment Co Ltd:

* Winfair Investment Co entered into agreement for sale and purchase with China Hero Corp

* Deal for consideration of HK$108.8 million

* Co agreed to sell its 100 pct equity interest in Winful Far East, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and shareholder's loan

* Expected gain before and after taxation from disposal is about HK$97.5 million, to be recorded in accounting year ending 31 March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.