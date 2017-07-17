BRIEF-Winfair Investment Co enters deal for sale and purchase with China Hero Corp

July 17 (Reuters) - Winfair Investment Co Ltd:

* Winfair Investment Co entered into agreement for sale and purchase with China Hero Corp

* Deal for consideration of HK$108.8 million

* Co agreed to sell its 100 pct equity interest in Winful Far East, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and shareholder's loan

* Expected gain before and after taxation from disposal is about HK$97.5 million, to be recorded in accounting year ending 31 March 2018