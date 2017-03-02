March 2 Wingstop Inc:
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales increased
1.0%
* Wingstop Inc. Reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $24.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $25 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Wingstop Inc qtrly system-wide restaurant count increased
18.1% to 998 worldwide locations
* Says 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales
growth
* Wingstop Inc sees FY 2017 system wide unit growth of
approximately 13% to 15%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 fully diluted EPS
growth of 8% - 10%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $40.1
million - $40.8 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
