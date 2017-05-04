BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Wingstop Inc
* Wingstop Inc. reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $26.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wingstop Inc qtrly system-wide restaurant count increased 18.1% to 1,031 worldwide locations
* Wingstop Inc qtrly domestic same store sales declined 1.1%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% to 15%
* Wingstop Inc sees fiscal year 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth
* Wingstop sees FY fully diluted EPS growth of 19% - 21%, which reflects 29.3 million diluted shares outstanding, over 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.58
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering