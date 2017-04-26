BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Winmark Corp
* WINMARK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE
* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.01 FROM ITS PREVIOUS DIVIDEND RATE
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results