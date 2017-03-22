UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Winnebago Industries Inc:
* Winnebago Industries announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 revenue $370.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Winnebago Industries -revenues for Q2 ended February 25, 2017, were $370.5 million, an increase of 64.2%, compared to $225.7 million for fiscal 2016 period
* Q2 revenue view $345.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.