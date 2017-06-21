June 21 Winnebago Industries Inc:
* Winnebago Industries announces third quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $476.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9
million
* Winnebago -growth in EPS was impacted by recognition of
$10.2 million of amortization expense during quarter associated
with Grand Design acquisition
* Winnebago Industries Inc says qtrly revenues for motorized
segment were $241.7 million, down 2.0% from previous year
* Winnebago- Have approved investments in expanded capacity,
including addition of about 40% more production space within
Grand Design business
