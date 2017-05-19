May 19 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

