BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre sets issue price for series L shares
* SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES L SHARES AT 8.91 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 20 Winsan (Shanghai) Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016
LONDON, May 26 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said it has appointed Paul McGhee as the firm's head of Brexit strategy, as the firm looks to safeguard its half a million European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.