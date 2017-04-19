BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from April 21 as it has recorded net losses for two straight years
* Says share trade to halt on April 20, resume on April 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pBuH3w; bit.ly/2o3rdXm
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.