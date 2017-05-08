BRIEF-Tata Motors to merge unit TML Drivelines with self
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
May 8 Winshine Science Co Ltd
* Xing Wei has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of company with effect from 8 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.