BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 18 Wintrust Financial Corp
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net interest income increased $1.8 million from prior quarter
* Q1 net interest income increased $1.8 million from prior quarter
* Q1 net revenue $261.3 million versus $ 240.2 million last year
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.