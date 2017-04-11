BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 11 Wipro Ltd
* Wipro Ltd says acquisition of Infoserver s.a. has been completed on April 10, 2017
* Wipro Ltd says impact of Infoserver acquisition is expected to reflect in financials of company for quarter ending June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17