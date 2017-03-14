US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Wipro Ltd:
* Says Wipro to develop next-generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) solution for NHS Scotland
* Says co gets 12-year contract from NHS Scotland; partners with NextGate for project
* Co and NextGate to build a solution to enable healthcare providers in Scottish healthcare boards to maintain unique patient identifiers Source text: bit.ly/2mFdB0M Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)