US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 Wipro Ltd:
* Says Wipro opens automotive engineering center in Detroit
* Center to serve as hub to support automotive engineering and it requirements of OEMs and tier-1 suppliers based in North America Source text: bit.ly/2lZXQV8 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)