April 25 Wipro Ltd

* Says expect revenues from IT services business to be in range of $1,915 million to $1,955 million for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Says the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company around July 2017

* Says qtrly IT services margins was 18.3%

* Says total dividend for the year 2016-17 remains at INR 2 per equity share

* Says sustained strong cash generation in FY17 even as currency environment remained highly volatile

* Confident that recovery in energy & utilities , demonstrated strength in digital will help improve growth trajectory during course of current FY

* Says net addition to employee count was 1,305 for quarter

* Says quarterly annualized attrition has reduced to 14.8% from 15.4% in Q3.

* Says gross utilization has increased 150 sequentially basis points to 73.1% in quarter