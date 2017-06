May 16 WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 103.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 88.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 THE RESULTS WERE INFLUENCED BY DEVELOPMENT OF THE WP TELEVISION LAUNCHED IN DEC. 2016

* EXPENDITURES INCURRED IN CURRENT PERIOD FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF WP TELEVISION OUTWEIGH GENERATED REVENUE