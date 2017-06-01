BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Wisdom Sports Group:
* Hao Bin has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017
* Shen Wei has retired as an executive director
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22