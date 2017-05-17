BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 Wisdom Sports Group
* Commencement of public tender in relation to potential disposal of 45% equity interest in a subsidiary
* Tender price for potential disposal will be RMB22.5 million
* Upon completion of potential disposal, company will hold an aggregate of 10% direct and indirect equity interest in Seg ZM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.