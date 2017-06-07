BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 7 Wisdom Sports Group
* Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29