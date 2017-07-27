FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Wisdomtree enters into strategic agreements with Questrade
July 27, 2017 / 8:35 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Wisdomtree enters into strategic agreements with Questrade

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree enters into strategic agreements with Questrade

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍wisdomtree to acquire Questrade ETFS​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍Wisdomtree Canada has agreed to acquire right to manage QWM's eight ETFS with approximately C$89 million in AUM​

* Wisdomtree - ‍wisdomtree Canada will become a provider of ETFS available for purchase on a commission-free basis on Questrade's self-directed platform​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍wisdomtree Canada is expected to become trustee and manager for one of existing Questrade ETFS.​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍it is expected that for most of funds, Questrade ETFS will merge into existing ETFS managed by Wisdomtree Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

