BRIEF-Wisdomtree enters into strategic agreements with Questrade

July 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree enters into strategic agreements with Questrade
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - wisdomtree to acquire Questrade ETFS
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - Wisdomtree Canada has agreed to acquire right to manage QWM's eight ETFS with approximately C$89 million in AUM
* Wisdomtree - wisdomtree Canada will become a provider of ETFS available for purchase on a commission-free basis on Questrade's self-directed platform
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - wisdomtree Canada is expected to become trustee and manager for one of existing Questrade ETFS.
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - it is expected that for most of funds, Questrade ETFS will merge into existing ETFS managed by Wisdomtree Canada