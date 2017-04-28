BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
April 28 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly total revenues $ 54.6 million versus. $ 50.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $53.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - U.S. listed ETF assets under management ("AUM") were $41.9 billion at March 31, 2017, up 4.4 pct from December 31, 2016
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.